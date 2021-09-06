The Internet is baffled by a dog that jumps like a frog.

Dogs come in a variety of sizes and forms, but some aren’t acclimated to this one yet.

The TikTok account @owenweiss 78 received over three million likes for a video of a dog with a significantly shortened torso and neck sprinting towards garden stairs and jumping up them in an out-of-the-ordinary manner.

The video, which went viral on August 24, sparked a flurry of theories about what happened to the dog.

It’s actually an already popular TikTok Pitbull mix dubbed Ivy, which most people who saw the video were unaware of. The dog has almost 2.8 million followers on the Instagram account @ivyvibing, where her owners post videos of her “vibing,” as the name suggests.

Ivy has Short Spine Syndrome, a very unusual illness that causes a dog’s appearance to change dramatically. The dogs have normal-sized heads that are fused to their shoulders, giving them the appearance of having no neck. Their tails are shorter than others, and their spine slopes down to the flood.

Although dogs with Short Spine Syndrome have problems running, jumping, and eating, as illustrated in the popular video, they are said to live a normal lifetime and have few health difficulties related to the condition.

Years ago, it was thought to be an inexplicable genetic anomaly, but in 2001, Elaine Ostrander released the book “Genetics of the Dog,” which established that it is caused by inbreeding.

Dog breeders sometimes breed in close proximity to one another in order to pass on the most desirable genetics, but this can lead to inbreeding problems.

Ivy and her owners, on the other hand, don’t appear to be deterred by her ailment, and even make light of it. They joke on Ivy’s TikTok account that she was bred with frog DNA, giving her the hunched-over appearance.

Although Short Spine Syndrome is uncommon, Ivy is far from the first person to become famous as a result of it. Cuda the Pitbull, with her blog and Facebook page, was a pioneer in the Short Spine Syndrome influencer category, becoming one of the first.

