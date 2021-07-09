The Internet is awestruck by Zaila Avant-hoops garde’s highlight tape.

Zalia Avant-garde may have won the national spelling bee on Thursday night, but it’s her basketball abilities that have the internet buzzing.

With the word murraya, the 14-year-old from New Orleans became the first Black American student to win the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating ten other finalists who fell short in the competition’s final rounds.

Avant-garde became a three-time Guiness world record holder for dribbling, bouncing, and juggling basketballs before her win, as if it wasn’t impressive enough that she slam-dunked on the competition stringing together the dictionary’s most difficult terms. Her highlight film went viral on social media on Friday, eliciting praise and awe from people who congratulated her on her various skills.

“It was extremely amazing to finally have it, like the finest possible outcome,” the soft-spoken Avante-garde said of her win on Good Morning America. She also expressed her hope that her success will encourage other Black youngsters to enter the national spelling bee.

But basketball is what Avant-garde is truly enthusiastic about, she told her hometown daily nola.com. She aspires to play in or coach in the WNBA one day, and given her level of talent as evidenced by the footage she posts on social media, such an accomplishment would not come as a surprise.

She holds the Guinness World Records for the most basketball bounces juggled in one minute (255), the most basketballs dribbled concurrently (six), and the most bounces in 30 seconds (four basketballs).

According to nola.com, she began playing basketball when she was five years old and became inspired to set a world record after her parents gave her a Guinness book when she was eight years old. At the age of 13, she tried the world record.

“I’m not simply playing basketball,” Avante-garde told nola.com. “I’m really trying to make something out of it.” Basketball is my sport. Spelling is something I do on the side. It’s like a small hors d’oeuvres. Basketball, on the other hand, is the main course.”

Avante-garde can be seen gliding over the court and flinging the ball into the basket over and over again in her highlight film, untouchable as she swerves past her opponents. Other videos the middle schooler posts online, such as one in which she rides a unicycle while dribbling numerous balls, elicit the same level of admiration.

