The Internet is ablaze with a man’s bizarre ability to recite the alphabet backwards.

One man’s strange ability to recite the entire alphabet song backwards has gone viral, garnering over 4 million views.

Tanner Harvey posted a video showing his friend Geoff Jensen happily recreating the alphabet backwards into his phone, which he considers the “greatest party trick i’ve ever seen.”

The group of men, filmed in the rear of a rolling tour bus, are the band for musician Denm, who is presently touring the country—hence their fatigued demeanor.

Jensen was lying down in his pajamas when he managed to recite the full alphabet backwards, but it wasn’t until later that it became evident what he’d done. Rather, it appeared as though Jensen was speaking a mix of nonsense and Russian, as many viewers pointed out.

In an attempt to reproduce the true music of the alphabet song, he even adjusted the rhythm of the backwards song. Jensen then proudly played the recording backwards to his pals, exposing the entire alphabet recital in a tone that many thought, despite his being an American, still sounded Russian.

Jensen even added the finishing touch of “Now that I know my ABCs, won’t you sing with me next time?” at the conclusion.

The bizarre skill has amassed over 800,000 likes in just four days on social media. At the end of the video, he exclaimed, “I win!”

In a reply, Harvey joked that his friend was “an alien,” making it the only logical explanation for many.

“I love that the man next to him woke up only to chuckle,” one user said, referring to his friend’s quick rising after listening to the alphabet audio.

Another reader said, “How many times is too many to watch this?”

“That is truly remarkable, and it is a quality I will now seek in guys. Thank you a lot, “a TikTok user joked

“I like how he sounds Russian both forward and backwards,” one user commented.

Another awestruck spectator exclaimed, “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen.”

