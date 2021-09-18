The Internet has raised $50,000 for a 79-year-old veteran to replace his mobility scooter in heartwarming videos.

After a TikTok video about his plight went viral, a 79-year-old US Navy veteran in Minnesota has been inundated with donations to replace his broken mobility scooter.

Three days later, the sum has risen to $57,000, and his emotional reactions to the rising figure have amassed millions of views, offering a light of hope to the video platform.

Kenny’s TikTok account, @patrotickenny, is managed by Amanda, a friend he met while out riding his scooter. The account frequently posts short films about Kenny’s life, wisdom, and his friendship with best pal Jerry, for whom he is learning American Sign Language, but a video posted on September 15 didn’t seem to fit the bill. Instead, he revealed that his beloved mobility scooter had been “broken beyond repair.”

The scooter is decorated in American flags and has even been featured in the local media for that reason, making it difficult to overlook throughout the neighborhood. The motor had been burning out and shutting down every time it overheated, according to the recordings, which meant Kenny would have to stop and temporarily fix it every time it overheated, just for it to shut down 10 minutes later. As an 18-year-old model, there are no spare parts available to repair it permanently.

Kenny had not responded to any of his friend’s texts throughout the previous day, as shown in the viral video, since he was so upset about the scooter. “I was in tears,” she said. Even though I hadn’t had this scooter in a long time, I met some lovely individuals on it by riding about the coffee shop and veterans park,” he continued, naming Amanda and Jerry as two of those kind folks.

@patriotickenny

Kenny's scooter is completely broken.

In the video, Kenny breaks down in tears as he describes the freedom his scooter provides him. He pledged, “I’m going to try and acquire a fancy one and decorate it just like this one.”

Kenny’s friend Amanda started a GoFundMe page with the objective of raising $5,000 to replace the. This is a condensed version of the information.