The Internet has dragged a woman for refusing to acknowledge her friend’s fiancé as a co-homeowner.

For many couples, becoming first-time homeowners is a thrilling prospect, but it can also be challenging. When acquiring a home, a little of financial strategy may be required, which could result in one person’s name being on the legal documentation despite both persons contributing to the household. A lady asked if she was wrong for telling her friend’s fiancé that their new house was not his on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” section.

In infinite zerohero’s popular post, which has over 12,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments, she explains how her buddy “Ren” and her fiancé “Jack” bought their first home.

Ren showed her the county auditor’s website at a housewarming celebration, where she noticed Ren’s name on the property records but not Jack’s, the Redditor wrote.

“She said that her credit score alone qualified them for a better interest rate,” infinite zerohero wrote, “and since her parents gave her the $35k down payment, she didn’t want his name on it because she and her family stood to lose the most if something bad happened to their relationship or one of them died.”

Ren told infinite zerohero that, despite the fact that his name isn’t on any of the house’s official documents, she considers Jack to be the owner because they were getting married. Later that evening, when they and other party guests were chatting, a Redditor responded to inquire why she called the house “Ren’s house” rather than “their house.” “I didn’t realize I was saying it,” infinite zerohero wrote, “but I informed him that maybe it’s because the house isn’t his.” “When he questioned what I meant, I explained that the house on the auditor’s website just included Ren’s name.” Ren interjected and stated that because Jack pays the bills and lives in the house, the house belongs to him as well.

“With all due respect,” infinite zerohero wrote, “I said it isn’t legally.”

Jack instructed her to leave his property after their pals fell silent. Ren instructed infinite zerohero to leave after the Redditor insisted it wasn’t his property.

Although the Redditor’s father claimed that she wasn’t technically incorrect and that Ren shouldn’t have shown her that Jack’s name was misspelled. This is a condensed version of the information.