The Internet Decides This Week in Viral Posts, George Jetson Was Most Likely Conceived.

The internet sleuths are at it again, and they’ve determined that, calculating backward from George Jetson’s known birthday, he was conceived during this week.

George Jetson is the patriarch of the fictitious Jetson family from the 1962 television series The Jetsons. Despite the fact that the show barely lasted a year, reruns and a 1985 revival allowed the Jetsons’ reputation to span generations.

The show was set 100 years in the future, in the year 2062, and George Jetson’s birthdate was August 22, 2022, according to Wikipedia.

Of course, there’s no way of knowing for sure when this imaginary conception occurred, or even what George Jetson’s birthday was. A report on another blog site, warnerbroscartoons.fandom.com, claimed that George’s birthdate was a month earlier than Wikipedia predicted, falling at the end of July 2022.

This isn’t the first time lovers of pop culture have noticed dates from vintage movies on modern-day calendars. Fans of the Back to the Future franchise noted in 2015 that Marty McFly and Doc Brown visited on October 21, 2015 in Back to the Future: Part II, which was released in 1989.

When June 3 rolled around earlier this year, fans recognized another fake date: McLovin’s 40th birthday from the film Superbad. On the iconic fake-ID in the film, the birthday of June 3, 1981 is printed. According to The Washington Newsday, Seth Rogan, who co-wrote the script, tweeted a happy birthday message on June 3, 2021.

Despite the fact that the precise year was never specified in the dialogue of The Jetsons, original promotional materials for the show stated that it was set a century in the future, according to Business Insider.

Mr. Jetson’s estimated birth year of 2022 is a “sound” one, according to Snopes, the online sleuths of all internet sleuths. This discovery is based on an interaction in a December 1962 episode in which a doctor tells George that he would live to be 150 years old, to which he responds that he has “110 nice years.” This is a condensed version of the information.