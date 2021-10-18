The Internet Backs a Woman Who Refuses to Be Her Best Friend’s MOH Because Her Fiancé Wasn’t Invited.

When putting together a wedding guest list, a couple may find it challenging to accommodate plus-ones for their guests. After learning that her fiancé would not be invited, a lady posted to the Reddit subreddit “Am I the A**hole” to ask her fellow Redditors if she was wrong for bowing out of her best friend’s wedding party as the maid of honor.

MadMOH2710, a Redditor with 17,000 followers, claimed in her post that she has been dating her fiancé for ten years and that they are having a child together. They’re planning a January wedding, and her best friend and future spouse have been invited.

MadMOH2710 mentioned that her buddy had been dating her future spouse for nearly a year and was engaged after six months. She said she had been asked to be the maid of honor and that the wedding would be attended by more than 200 people.

“Naturally, I figured my fiancé would be invited,” she wrote. “My best buddy has known him for ten years, and they’re both friends.” “Because the majority of our friends are married, their spouses are automatically invited.” I believed my fiancé would be invited as well, but my best friend informed me that he would not be attending, literally yesterday during a conversation in which I mentioned the suit my fiancé had purchased.” MadMOH2710 went on to say that only married and long-term couples were invited to the wedding, according to her acquaintance. She didn’t invite her fiancé because she didn’t think their love was “legitimate” or strong enough to continue, she explained.

The bride stayed firm in her decision and said she didn’t want a guest’s ex-partner in her wedding photos when the Redditor informed her it wasn’t up to her to judge if her relationship was real or not.

MadMOH2710 eventually opted to skip the wedding, but mutual friends told her that she should have honored the bride’s decision.

Many posters, on the other hand, praised the Redditor’s choice to resign and even proposed missing the wedding altogether.

One commenter said, "Don't go to her wedding." "Don't even pretend you respect her."