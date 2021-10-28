The Internet backs a woman accused of upstaging her sister after she lost weight.

Sibling relationships can be strong, but they can also be difficult. After dropping nearly 100 pounds and being accused by her sister of trying to upstage her before her wedding, a woman took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” thread.

Late-Water-9669, a Redditor with over 17,000 votes and 2,000 comments, claimed in her post that she started making lifestyle changes and lost about 100 pounds in a year. She added that because she doesn’t live near her family and doesn’t post on social media, her family was unaware of her weight loss. She informed them she was making more health-conscious decisions, but she didn’t go into detail, according to the Redditor.

“It’s just that every time I’ve tried to lose weight before, it hasn’t worked out,” she added, “so I didn’t want anyone commenting on it.”

Late-younger Water-9669’s sister’s wedding was just days away, according to the message.

“It’s a week away, and because I haven’t seen everyone in such a long time, I decided to come down two weeks early to help out and catch up,” she wrote.

Late-family, Water-9669’s on the other hand, had a different reaction than she had planned for.

The Redditor stated, “When I came to see my family, my sister freaked out upon seeing me.” “She has gained a little weight, but it isn’t visible to me, and she still looks beautiful. However, I believe that this is the first time in our lives when I am smaller than she is. I’ve always been referred to as the ‘fat sister.'” She went on to add that her sister “essentially accused” her of attempting to upstage her on the day of her wedding. Late-sister Water-9669’s was supported by their parents and other family members.

“I’m not sure if I’m in the wrong here,” Late-Water-9669 added, “since so many of my [family members]are taking her side of things.”

Despite the fact that the bulk of her family supported her sister, the vast majority of Redditors backed Late-Water-9669.

“Wow, OP, you spent a year of your life dieting and [making]sacrifices simply to outdo your sister?! What a devoted and petty person you are, “One Redditor made it apparent that their message was mocking.

