The internet backs a father who paid his son for all of the extra chores that Step-Mom secretly assigned to him.

When needed, families frequently step up and assist one another. One Redditor was irritated when his wife assigned their kid additional tasks, and he was much more irritated when he had to pay his son for doing the extra labor.

AshGardGrade explained to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” thread that his son is his wife’s stepson and that they had two daughters together in a post that received over 11,000 votes. The family follows a task schedule that ensures that chores is completed while still providing time for homework, sports, and family time.

“It took a long time to come up with this system, and especially the allowance system, because my wife has always been wary of our kids doing ‘too little’ to help, and of us giving them anything in the first place,” AshGardGrade wrote. “We figured it out when the kids were toddlers, and it’s been the method for a long time.” The Redditor saw his wife and daughter’s nails were done one day and deduced that the only time they would have had time to go to the salon was when they were doing chores. He wrote, though, that he did not imagine his wife would forego 30 minutes of duty time to go to the manicure salon.

“When I questioned my daughter how they got the time for it, she slipped up and said that her brother was completing their chores,” AshGardGrade wrote. “When I inquired how long she said since September,” she continued. Despite his wife’s claim that their daughter lied about the chores, the Redditor questioned his son, who confirmed AshGardGrade’s daughter’s tale.

“He stated he thought I was in on the change,” AshGardGrade wrote, “and while he was talking, he brought up that Mom had indicated he wouldn’t be paid because it was help and not labor.”

The Redditor handed his son all of the money from September and promised him that he would give him the money from October if he did more work. His wife was not pleased, and the two had a fight as a result.

"She's been calling me an a**hole for paying our son without even speaking to her, and for his duties being far too simple."