The Infrastructure Bill, according to Biden, is about ‘competitiveness versus complacency.’

The president’s Build Back Better plan calls for more spending for public housing, daycare, healthcare, and eldercare, as well as climate change measures.

“These bills aren’t about left vs. right, moderate vs. progressive, or anything that divides one American against another,” Biden said during a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

“These bills are about competition versus complacency, about extending opportunity versus not being denied an opportunity,” he concluded. “It’s a choice between leading the world and letting the world pass us by.” The $3.5 trillion plan package has since been reduced to just about $2 trillion. It was cut to placate moderate Democrats like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who wanted it to be less expensive. Republicans in Congress, on the other hand, are vehemently opposed to the notion.

One of the many efforts in the infrastructure program is to increase broadband wireless internet access to underprivileged communities. During the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden recounted seeing people’s children sitting in cars in front of McDonald’s performing “remote studying.”

"How many folks did you see in McDonald's parking lots with their children in their cars because they couldn't get online to help their child at school? What exactly are we doing? Dammit, this is the United States of America."