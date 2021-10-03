The Incredible Weight Loss Transformation of a Dog Used to Breed Puppies

After tipping the scales at 26 pounds, a dog forced to breed puppies has lost an astonishing amount of weight after her new loving owners placed her on a special diet.

Rosie, a Cavalier King Charles, was cruelly thrown out of a puppy mill in Pennsylvania after she was unable to bear any more litters.

Fortunately, she was adopted by Redditor Sean, who goes by the handle @SeanR1221, and his wife. They took her in about a year and a half ago, but it appears that her previous existence in the mill had taken its toll on her little frame.

He told This website more about her background, stating, “Rosie came from Lancaster, which is renowned for running puppy mills.” There’s no way of knowing how many puppies she had. The mill put her in a box and phoned the shelter to come pick her up because she couldn’t have puppies anymore, according to the shelter. What a pity!

“She gained a lot of weight quickly and was food-obsessed. Our best hypothesis is that she hadn’t been fed much before. We tried a variety of strategies, including as longer walks and switching food brands, when she gained a lot of weight quickly, but she eventually reached 26 pounds.

Sean explained, “We had her thyroid tested, and the vet stated it was completely normal, and believed that her hormones were thrown off by her past puppy mill trauma.”

Sean hypothesized that her teeth had almost rotted away from gnawing as Rosie, who was estimated to be five years old, desperately fought to flee.

“She’s missing a couple teeth. Her teeth were mostly ruined from the mill (maybe she was chewing on a crate?) As a result, we soften the meal for her. She essentially has her two front molars and two back molars.”

As a result, they must ensure that all of her food is mushy now, which they do by adding chicken broth, in order for her to eat it. “I have a second cavalier who eats more and weighs less than Rosie,” Sean said, despite the fact that she was missing teeth.

However, as her weight increased as a result of her health problems, Sean decided to put her on a diet. This is a condensed version of the information.