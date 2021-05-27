The impact of stimulus checks is fading, leading to an increase in inequality, according to an index.

The impact of the government stimulus checks granted under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue plan began to diminish in May, according to an indicator.

Morning Consult and Axios’ Inequality Index increased to 6.5 percent in May, up from 5.7 percent in April. According to a Morning Consult study examining the statistics, “economic inequality worsened in May as the effects of stimulus checks on households’ budgets began to wear off quicker than job growth could provide sustainable wages for low- and middle-income adults.”

According to the month’s inequality indicators, 15% of individuals earning less than $50,000 per year, as well as 13% of those earning $50,000 to $100,000, and 11% of those earning $100,000 or more, lost money in the previous week. Only 29% of those in the lowest income band stated they could cover less than a month’s worth of basic expenses with their savings. The same could be said for 11% of individuals in the medium income bracket and 7% of those earning more than $100,000.

In early March, Biden and congressional Democrats pushed through the American Rescue Plan, which provided most Americans with direct stimulus cheques of up to $1,400 without any Republican votes. Morning Consult and Axios data indicated a considerable reduction in inequality following the $1.9 trillion package’s passage, with the measure of inequality falling from 7.1 percent to 5.7 percent.

In March 2020, Congress passed COVID-19 relief legislation, which provided $1,200 direct payments for the vast majority of Americans. Congress also approved a second payment in December, with most Americans receiving up to $600.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of Democratic legislators are calling for more direct payments. As the country continues to battle with the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 80 Democratic members of Congress have come out in favor of issuing a fourth stimulus check or recurring monthly payments to Americans. While the number of new jobless claims continues to decline week after week, millions of Americans remain unemployed, and many have fallen behind on rent or other bills as the public health crisis continues.

According to a Department of Labor report released on Thursday, roughly 406,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims for the week ending May 22. This is a condensed version of the information.