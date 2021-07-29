The Immigration Plan of Kamala Harris promises to ‘Pivot Away From What Doesn’t Work.’

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled her new immigration strategy on Thursday, promising to “pivot away from what does not work,” as she said in the opening.

The wide strategy, which spans 20 pages, aims to address the core reasons of migration from Central America as well as the region’s corruption.

Harris has been in charge of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the reasons of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras since March. “We will build on what works,” Harris stated in her strategy.

“It won’t be easy, and change won’t happen overnight,” Harris added, “but we’re dedicated to getting it right.” She also stated that the United States “cannot accomplish this effort alone,” and that the governments of Mexico, Japan, and Korea, as well as the United Nations, had agreed to assist the United States “in providing relief to the region.”

“The implementation of policies like this one is critical to the United States’ strength and security,” Harris wrote.

As she revealed her policy, which builds on principles laid out by the Biden administration, Harris stated that efforts to address the core reasons of migration from the three Central American countries will not yield instant benefits.

Corruption, violence, and poverty, according to Harris, are deep-seated reasons for individuals to flee Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The proposal, which avoids timetables, promotes short-term relief for migratory pressures such as harsh weather while focusing on long-term reasons for people to leave their nations.

Harris mentioned that she just visited to Guatemala, where “corruption is one of the biggest challenges.” After the removal of the agency’s senior anti-corruption prosecutor, the Biden administration said on Tuesday that it has halted collaboration with Guatemala’s attorney general’s office, citing a “lost confidence” in the country’s ability to fight corruption.

The White House also released a "Collaborative Migratory Management Strategy," which was ordered by Biden in February to detail how the US will collaborate with other countries to address migration flows. The 14-page booklet outlines previous announcements and reaffirms intentions previously stated by Biden and top advisers. They include bolstering safeguards and economic opportunities in countries where people are fleeing, establishing more legal avenues to the US, and promoting "secure and compassionate management of."