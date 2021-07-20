The iconic Florida home from the classic 1990s film “My Girl” is up for sale for $675,000.

If you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, you probably bawled your eyes out when you saw My Girl, a coming-of-age film.

The film, which was released in 1991 and starred Macaulay Culkin as Thomas J. Sennett and introduced Anna Chlumsky as Vada Sultenfuss, was set in the summer of 1972. With an all-star ensemble that included Jamie Lee Curtis and Dan Aykroyd, the film tugged at our heartstrings when Culkin’s character died (spoiler alert).

Vada, an 11-year-old girl whose father operates a funeral home in Madison, Pennsylvania, is the protagonist of the story. However, filming took place in Florida, with the iconic property from the movie being located in Sanford. And now, for $675,000.00, you might own the sprawling house from your childhood recollections.

The eight-bedroom property, which is located at 555 East Stanford Street in Bartow and is billed as “Hollywood history,” has recently gone on the market.

The 9,508-square-foot home was erected in 1906 and has the classic “New-England style” wraparound porch that serves as the setting for several sequences in My Girl, including Vada’s attempt to flirt with Thomas.

“Here’s your chance to buy a piece of Hollywood Movie history: The My Girl House (1991, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis),” according to the listing from Blue Lighthouse Realty Inc.

Throughout its 115-year history, the house has served as a restaurant and a bed & breakfast, among other things. It features eight bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a professional kitchen, seven fireplaces, 15-foot ceilings, two carriage houses, and a 50-foot pool, among other amenities.

“All of this wonderful gloriousness is on 3/4 acre, and takes up 2/3 of the block,” the listing stated. This home is ideal for an AirBnB that could be rented out for events or weddings (like they used to previously). The right buyer will find a world of opportunities (and equity)!”

The ad was discovered by movie fans and shared on Zillow Gone Wild’s Instagram and TikTok accounts, with the caption: “The iconic mansion from the movie My Girl is for sale.”

