The Iconic Boston Skinny House, just over ten feet wide, is for sale.

The “Spite House,” Boston’s narrowest home, is on the market for $1.2 million and measures barely over 10 feet wide.

The single-family home at 44 Hull Street has become something of a tourist attraction, with tourists frequently taking photos of the unusual structure.

According to legend, One man’s revenge on his sibling gave birth to the tiny house. When the man returned home after serving in the Civil War, he discovered that his younger brother had taken over much of their ancestral estate.

The soldier was left with only a sliver of land, so he built a ten-foot-three-inch-wide house wedged between two other houses. According to The Boston Globe, his intention was to obscure his brother’s sunshine and stunning views.

With the mansion looking out over the historic Copp’s Hill, on the Freedom Trail, as well as the “unobstructed” city and harbor vistas, prospective owners can now enjoy the very things the brother intended to hide.

The six-figure price tag includes two bedrooms and one full bathroom, as well as a basement and four levels of living space. CL Properties, the realtors marketing the 19th-century building, described the arrangement as a “unique floor design.”

The entrance door, which is entered by a side alleyway, leads to a full-size kitchen, which is flanked on one end by a dining room and living room with a Juliet balcony.

The bathroom and utilities are on one end of the second level, while another lounge is on the other.

The third level features a “family room” with bunk beds, while the master suite has a lounging area and storage space, as well as direct access to the roof terrace.

The house has a total of 1,165 square feet of living space, but it also boasts a big private garden and patio area in addition to the roof deck.

According to The Boston Globe, the house is only 6 feet and 2 inches wide at its narrowest point, allowing residents to touch both walls with their hands.

The Skinny House, an important landmark property firmly steeped in Boston history, makes up for its lack of size in character, according to the description.

The Skinny House (Spite House) was founded in 1882, according to an inscription on the front door. Despite the fact that it is classified as being. This is a condensed version of the information.