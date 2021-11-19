The Huber family had hoped that the Rittenhouse verdict would bring closure, but “that did not happen.”

The family of Anthony Huber, who was shot and murdered by Kyle Rittenhouse, said they were “heartbroken and enraged” that he was found not guilty.

On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deadly shooting of two individuals and the injuring of another amid protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake last year. Huber’s family stated they didn’t attend the trial because it was too difficult for them to accept their son’s death, but they did “closely” follow the proceedings. The verdict, according to the Hubers, implies “no accountability for the individual who murdered our son.” They went on to say that it sends a message to other armed individuals that they can “incite violence” and use “the risk they’ve created to justify” shooting other people. The Hubers went on to state that they hoped the verdict would provide them closure, which they claim did not happen.

The family stated, “Make no mistake: Our struggle to hold those responsible for Anthony’s killing accountable continues in full force.” “Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha cops who ordered this bloodbath will go unpunished.” The Hubers went on to declare that “no reasonable person” could determine Rittenhouse acted in self-defense after seeing all of the evidence, claiming that he came to Kenosha “to kill” and that police supported him.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, allegedly went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to assist safeguard people’s property during rioting after the shooting of Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. He killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Rosenbaum attempted to grab Rittenhouse’s handgun, according to his lawyer, and Huber struck Rittenhouse with a skateboard before being shot.

On Tuesday morning, jurors began deliberate on the case and rendered their judgment on Friday afternoon. Rittenhouse faced the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Hannah Gittings, Huber’s girlfriend, told the New York Post that she had “a lot of sympathy” for Rittenhouse, whose she believes was caught up in the rioting. “Dumba** kid who regrettably became the figurehead for this,” she said. She went on to say that he isn’t the only one she believes is to blame.

