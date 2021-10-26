The House unanimously approves a Congressional Gold Medal for the 13 Afghan heroes who were killed.

The United States House of Representatives passed a bill on Monday honoring 13 American soldiers who died in an August explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The bill, which had over 300 co-sponsors in the House, was passed unanimously and in a rare bipartisan vote, and will now be considered by the United States Senate.

According to the Senate website, the Congressional Gold Medal is the legislative body’s “highest expression of national admiration for remarkable achievements and services by persons or institutions.”

The move by Congress comes after 11 Marines, one Army soldier, and one Navy sailor were killed in a suicide attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport this summer by the terrorist group ISIS-K.

The incident was part of a wave of violence that erupted in the days following the US military’s departure from Afghanistan. Over 180 people were murdered and another 150 were injured in the incident, in addition to the 13 soldiers.

According to Reuters, the day represented the single largest loss of US military personnel in a single day since 2011.

President Joe Biden condemned the explosion and promised to bring those responsible to justice.

“To those who carried out this assault, as well as anybody who wants America harm, know this: We will not forgive,” Trump stated after the attack in a speech. “We are not going to forget.” We’ll track you down and hold you accountable.” Representative Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) proposed giving the service members the Congressional Gold Medal because she wants to “make sure we recognize these service people who paid the ultimate cost.” “Their sacrifice for our country and its friends will never be forgotten, and I’m delighted by the bill’s strong bipartisan support, which currently has 325 cosponsors.” Representative McClain said in a statement to ABC News, “I encourage the Senate to promptly pass this bill so we can appropriately memorialize these lost service heroes.”

She went on to say, “Awarding the Congress’ highest accolade is a little mark of thanks.”

On Monday, a number of more members of Congress showed their gratitude for the soldiers’ sacrifices on the House floor.

Representative David Cicilline (D-R.I.) commented, “I cannot think of someone more deserving of such a distinction.” “These gallant service members,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.