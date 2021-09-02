The House Panel Votes to Require Women to Register for the Military Draft.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill requiring women to register for a possible military conscription.

Women can now register for the Selective Service System, thanks to a 35-24 decision in the House Armed Services Committee. The measure was approved by a bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats.

Chrissy Houlahan, a retired Air Force veteran from Pennsylvania, proposed the amendment.

Houlahan remarked on Twitter, “Simply put, the selective service system as it is currently written is unlawful and discriminates based on sex.”

The amendment is part of the annual defense budget bill, the National Defense Authorization Act. The House committee approved a defense budget of $778 billion, a $25 billion increase over President Joe Biden’s proposed Pentagon budget.

“The Armed Services Committee has a long tradition of bipartisanship, and that is no accident – the work is difficult, and our disputes may be fierce,” said Democrat Adam Smith, the panel’s chairman. “Democracy isn’t always simple, but having a willing partner in the legislative process is crucial to ensure that our military has the resources it needs to face challenges both at home and abroad.”

In July, the Senate Armed Services Committee passed a similar bill forcing women to register for the draft. The defense budget in the upper house is presently awaiting a full floor vote.

Since the Vietnam War, the US military has not used a draft. During the nine-year conflict, about 1.8 million soldiers were drafted. On June 30, 1973, the final man drafted joined the United States Army.

Only men between the ages of 18 and 25 are obliged to register for the draft at this time, despite the fact that women have been serving in the military at all levels since 2013.

“Women make up more than half of the population, and failing to include them in the Selective Service is a disservice not only to these women, but also to our nation as a whole,” Houlahan said in a statement before the vote.

Representative Mike Waltz of Florida, one of the Republicans who voted in favor of the amendment allowing women to join the draft, warned on Wednesday that the United States will need more recruits if the Selective Service System is used.

