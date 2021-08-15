The House GOP has resurrected a July video of Biden denying that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is “inevitable.”

On Sunday, House Republicans revived a video footage of President Joe Biden, who spoke out against fears that the Taliban will soon seize control of Afghanistan when US forces leave the country just 38 days ago.

As the US military and its allies pulled out of Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly retook control of the country and its main towns. The US Embassy is apparently planning to evacuate all of its workers within the next 72 hours, as the Taliban look to be closing in on Kabul, the country’s capital.

The House GOP used Twitter to attack Biden, posting a video clip from a July 8 press conference in which the president maintained that the Taliban takeover was not “inevitable.”

When asked if the Taliban’s return and resumed control of Afghanistan was “inevitable,” Biden promptly said, “No, it is not.”

The president went on to say that the Afghan government, which is backed by the US, had “300,000 well-equipped” forces. They were “as well-equipped as any army in the world,” he remarked.

“We’re up against 75,000 Taliban,” says the narrator. “It isn’t unavoidable,” Biden asserted.

Later, Biden expressed confidence in the Afghan military’s ability to repel the Taliban.

“I have faith in the Afghan military’s ability to conduct war because they are more trained, better equipped, and more—more competent,” the president added.

Biden also denied that US intelligence experts believed the Afghan government was on the verge of collapsing.

“That isn’t correct. In response to a reporter’s question, he stated, “They did not—they did not—did not reach that decision.”

Former President Donald Trump was the first to make the decision to remove US forces from Afghanistan. The Trump administration reached a peace agreement with the Taliban in February 2020, which called for the withdrawal of all US personnel from Afghanistan by May 1. After becoming president, Biden chose to honor the deal, but pushed out the troop departure timetable to September 11. Later, the president pushed it back until August 31.

The Taliban has made great progress in retaking the country in recent weeks. The fall of Kabul is near, and the US has redeployed thousands of troops to assist in the evacuation of American embassy personnel. This is a condensed version of the information.