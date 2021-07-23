The House approves 8,000 more visas for Afghan allies, bringing the total number of applicants to 20,000.

According to the Associated Press, the House agreed on Thursday to provide 8,000 more visas to Afghan allies who aided the US during the war in Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden’s administration estimating that 20,000 visa applicants have applied so far.

The bill, sponsored by Colorado Democratic Representative Jason Crow, an Afghanistan veteran, was passed by a vote of 407-16 on Thursday and will now be submitted to the Senate. As part of the 26,500 special visas already awarded, it grants additional visas for Afghan translators and others who served with US military and civilians in the nation. The effort is being made to protect those who may face retaliation from the Taliban as the insurgent organization strives for power in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops.

Representative Neal Dunn, a Vietnam war veteran from Florida, told his colleagues, “We must bring back…all the people who were so crucial to us in combat.” He detailed how U.S. supporters in Vietnam were punished after the war when US forces left.

“Please do not abandon America’s friends again,” he pleaded.

According to the Pentagon, the US soldier withdrawal from Afghanistan is 95 percent complete and will be completed by August 31.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As the US military drawdown nears its end, the House vote underlined the importance of protecting on-the-ground allies from Taliban vengeance.

Dunn resembled memories from the U.S. military retreat from Vietnam, which left many Vietnamese who had worked with American soldiers fearing—and occasionally meeting—death and incarceration.

“This is something we can’t do again. “We must not repeat this,” Neal urged, pushing his colleagues to support the bill.

Crow served in the Army as a Ranger in Afghanistan. The bill also relaxes some visa rules.

By September 11, Biden had declared an end to the US military presence in Afghanistan, bringing an end to a US military effort that had initially succeeded in crushing al-Qaida plotters based in Afghanistan, but had struggled to quell Afghanistan’s former Taliban rulers and stabilize a Kabul-based elected government.

The Taliban appear to be gaining “strategic momentum” in the war for control of Afghanistan in the final weeks of the pullout, according to Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is a condensed version of the information.