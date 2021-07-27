The host of Newsmax was pleased to see the ‘Woke’ United States Olympic Basketball Team lose.

Grant Stinchfield, anchor of Newsmax, stated he “enjoyed” watching the United States’ Olympic basketball and women’s soccer teams lose, while criticizing American athletes’ involvement in “social justice crap.”

In a piece dubbed “the woke Olympics,” the anchor on the conservative news network expressed his delight at the US Olympic teams’ surprising setbacks at the games in Tokyo.

“I found myself rooting against not just Megan Rapinoe and her merry band of America-hating female soccer players,” he claimed, referring to the social justice activist. “But I took delight in Team USA’s first team loss since 2004,” he added.

He claimed that “the bunch of whiny overpaid social justice warriors are very hard to root for,” referring to the “embarrassing” men’s basketball team’s 83-76 loss to France.

“The team is full of anthem kneelers, and I find it odd that they are ready to wear USA across their chests but would kneel for the anthem in the not-too-distant past.”

To show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of NBA teams have chosen to kneel during the national anthem.

Before last week’s game against Sweden, the whole US women’s soccer team kneeled for 10 seconds to protest racial injustice and inequality. Other countries’ soccer teams have also taken a knee before their matches.

“Somebody should go up to them and rip USA off their chest; I don’t want them wearing it personally,” Stinchfield stated.

“This is where it gets interesting. As the level of social justice nonsense dubbed activism rises in the United States. What’s more, guess what? The success of these awake celebrities is dwindling.”

Stinchfield’s condemnation of American athletes’ political views and activism matched former President Donald Trump’s remarks at a rally in Phoenix.

Last week, Trump declared that “Americans were happy” that the US soccer team lost, which he blamed on “wokeism,” his spin on the term wokeness, which refers to a sense of racial prejudice and discrimination.

It comes as right-wing media outlets and politicians have slammed American athletes’ political beliefs.

When hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned as “The Star-Spangled Banner” began playing, she stirred a debate about activism. This is a condensed version of the information.