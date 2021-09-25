The Horrifying Extraction of Botfly Larvae from a Kitten’s Nose has been viewed over 12 million times.

More than 12 million people have seen a video of a botfly larvae being retrieved from a kitten’s nostril.

On TikTok, horrifying films of parasites being removed from their hosts, aka our dogs, have lately surfaced. WhitJay’s current clip, which he released earlier this month, has already received over 12 million views and can be watched here.

WhitJay, a veterinarian, captioned the video, “Another cuterebra / bot fly larvae / warble extraction for you all!” It shows the kitten being held by specialists.

It depicts a pair of tapered tweezers gently inserting themselves into the cat’s right nostril, which is much larger than its left. The larva is gradually removed, revealing a big bug that had been obstructing the kitten’s nose.

“FYI kitten was given a local lidocaine block in his nostril prior to extraction,” WhitJay stated. The kitten can be heard breathing deeply when the larvae are finally extracted, apparently relieved to be free of the parasite. Off-camera, a woman asks, “Do you feel better?”

The video received so much attention that WhitJay followed up last week with a follow-up video, explaining some frequently asked questions and emphasizing that the kitten had been given pain treatment.

And she explained why the cat wasn’t entirely anesthetized in the comments, stating, “Because the cuterebra produced a nasal blockage, which damaged his respiratory tract.” Sedation has the potential to be lethal. I aim to stay away from killing patients.”

“Purely to restate his nostril is numb, the reaction you’re seeing from him is just from the pressure that he feels with the extraction,” she stated in the follow-up video.

“It’s either a botfly larvae or a warble,” says the narrator. The botfly deposits its eggs on or near the nests or beds of animals, and then sticks to them. If they don’t groom themselves, the larvae will hatch and take up residence in the cat, rabbit, dog, or other animal.

“Because they’re opportunistic parasites, they’ll sometimes go inside a nose, an eye socket, or a hole in the neck.

