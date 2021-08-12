The Homebuyer Tax Credit proposed by Joe Biden is insufficient to address America’s housing crisis.

Joan Vieldhouse has rented her three-bedroom Philadelphia home for many years.

The only thing keeping her from purchasing her first home is a lack of funds. She told this website, “Money.”

After being out of work for a few of months, Vieldhouse’s credit “tanked,” she said. She stated, “I couldn’t pay all of my expenses on time.” “I’m having trouble getting that back up.”

According to Vieldhouse, a homebuyer tax credit like the one promised by President Joe Biden during his campaign would make a “significant difference” in when she could start thinking about buying a home.

“Wow, that’d be amazing…

Vieldhouse, who works as a recovery specialist, remarked, “I could certainly do something with that.”

Two measures have been introduced in Congress that would provide tax credits or downpayment aid to help Americans purchase homes. The First-Time Homebuyer Act would establish a refundable tax credit for the purchase of a home worth up to 10% of the purchase price, or $15,000, for first-time homebuyers.

However, other proponents claim that such incentives are insufficient to address the country’s housing crisis, and that considerably more is required to overcome racial wealth and homeownership inequities.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat, and Rep. Jimmy Panetta, a Republican, introduced the bill in the House as part of a “big, bold housing agenda” to “combat the housing affordability crisis and address centuries of overtly racist and discriminatory housing policies that have left massive wealth, homeownership, and opportunity gaps between white communities and the rest of the country.”

“As housing prices and demand continue to soar to historic levels, we need to do more to create possibilities for those who have been locked out of homeownership,” he said in a statement to This website.

“We are continuing to build support for this legislation and searching for opportunities to take it forward in Congress to help first-time homebuyers who are struggling to break into an unprecedented housing market,” Blumenauer continued.

The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHROdirector )’s of policy and program development, Georgi Banna, agreed that a homebuyer credit or downpayment aid would have a “tremendous impact” on American families.

Saving enough money for a down payment and other expenses can be a big barrier for many families when it comes to purchasing a home.