The Hilariously Awkward 2001 Interview of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Actor Resurfaces Online.

TikTokers have adopted a 2001 interview with young Lizzie McGuire actor Jake Thomas as the latest soundtrack for their video, 20 years later.

In the Disney Channel series, Thomas played Lizzie’s naughty younger brother Matt. With his Disney celebrity came numerous interviews, including one with Rachael Fedder at the opening of Osmosis Jones in 2001.

The film was a hybrid of animation and real action, presenting the narrative of a white blood cell cop and a cold pill attempting to keep the body from being killed by a virus. Jake was ecstatic to see the film, and he expressed his enthusiasm in his interview.

Jake says in the video, “I think I’m really looking forward to cracking up.” I’m hoping I’ll be able to completely crack you up. “It’s been a long time since I’ve laughed that hard.”

The 11-year-remark old’s has drawn comparisons to the “supposedly kid,” a five-year-old whose viral news interview was riddled with the misuse of the word “obviously.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a teenage Disney Channel star’s embarrassing interview went viral. Debby Ryan’s 2011 interview resurfaced earlier this year, with TikTokers mimicking her impersonation of catching food in the air with her mouth—after she was asked which game no one should challenge her at.

I now have the solution you’ve all been waiting for after 20 years, @jakethomas #crackup Jake Thomas is having a good time.

In 2021, Thomas has only himself to blame for going viral. Three days ago, the 31-year-old uploaded the video to his own TikTok account, where it has received over 1.1 million likes.

“After 20 years, I now have the answer you’ve all been waiting for,” he tweeted, adding that while viewing Osmosis Jones, he did crack up.

In a comment, he ordered, “Do your best with this music,” and TikTok complied.

Users are now video themselves mouthing along to Thomas’ response and adding background text about something juvenile they thought amusing when they were younger. The name “Bob,” the number 69 in books, and gags from children’s television shows are all examples.

"When the priest starts singing instead of talking in the midst of mass," says an eight-year-old me.