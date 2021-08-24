The Hilarious Zoom Entrance of a College Professor has been seen over 19 million times.

To make remote studying a little more fun, one Michigan college lecturer has taken his classes to the next level.

After a student posted his unusual lecture entrance, assistant professor Ryan Ball of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business became viral in July. With his face covered as a stock image of a potato, Ball entered the lesson to the tune of “Let’s Get Ready To Rumble.”

On the Zoom session, the teacher introduced himself as Dr. Po Tato, a floating potato with sparklers who entered the lesson dancing around the screen.

Ball’s entry struck a nerve with student Amelia Charamand-Quelas, who shared the footage on her TikTok account. It’s not the kind of stuff they teach you about during the induction days.

The video went viral in an instant, garnering hundreds of thousands of views. Charamand-Quelas, on the other hand, quickly deleted the film since she had not sought her teacher for permission and intended for the video to be seen only by her family.

Ball, however, demanded that she publish it again after being contacted by his pupil, so that he could show his own children. The TikTok performed even better the second time around, garnering 19 million views.

One TikTok user said, “I’d go back to school for him.”

Ball told The Michigan Daily, “I think with any class, particularly virtually, you reach a point when you can simply tell folks are tired.” “And I believe that happens in person as well, but to get their attention, I would do other things, tell stories, whatever… It isn’t something I intend to do. It’s only natural.”

Ball’s potato trick obviously drew the attention of more than just his students, and he informed the publication that he could see it in action. “I also have a gallery view recording of my students, and everyone’s dancing… it was really fun to see everyone kind of getting into it,” he said. “People were either dancing or motioning while talking to someone off-screen. “Before you know it, someone else will have poked their head in.”

