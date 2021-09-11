The ‘Heartbreak and Horror’ of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks are remembered by world leaders and celebrities.

On Saturday, a diverse group of international leaders and celebrities marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, paying tribute to the almost 3,000 Americans who died.

Several celebrities, including Queen Elizabeth II and Mariah Carey, took to social media to reflect on the tragic anniversary, using the hashtag #NeverForget.

“My visit to the World Trade Center site in 2010 is etched in my mind. It reminds me that, as we remember individuals from different nations, faiths, and backgrounds who perished, we must also remember the communities’ tenacity and desire to rebuild,” the Queen wrote in a statement to President Joe Biden.

“Remembering the shock and grief we all experienced with excruciatingly profound sadness,” Mariah Carey tweeted on Saturday.

“I’m still amazed at how many innocent souls were taken from us in a second, gone for all time but never forgotten. “Thinking of all the families who are still grieving the loss of their loved ones 20 years after that sad and tragic event in our history,” the musician continued.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Hudson, Mark Wahlberg, Denis Leary, and Blake Shelton were among the celebrities who used the hashtag “Never forget” to pay tribute to those who had died.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of the families who lost loved ones on this day 20 years ago. #Neverforget is a phrase that we shall never forget. Witherspoon wrote, “Forever in our hearts.”

