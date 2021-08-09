The harrowing United Nations climate report, according to John Kerry, underscores the ‘overwhelming need’ for action.

A new United Nations report documenting the severity and timeline of global warming, according to US special climate envoy John Kerry, highlights a “overwhelming urgency” for action.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report that concluded the Earth will likely cross a critical temperature threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2030, a decade sooner than previously predicted.

Extreme weather phenomena such as heat waves, storms, wildfires, and floods, according to scientists, will become more prevalent as human-caused warming continues, making the Earth a more volatile and dangerous place to live.

“The IPCC report emphasizes the immensity of the situation. “Before the ability to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is out of reach, the world must join together,” Kerry said in reaction to the study on Monday.

“The repercussions of the climate catastrophe, from excessive heat to wildfires to intense rains and flooding, will only grow unless we choose a different course for ourselves and future generations,” he continued.

According to the analysis, CO2 levels in the atmosphere were greater in 2019 than at any time in the preceding 2 million years, and the past five decades experienced the fastest temperature rises in at least 2,000 years. A warming future is “locked in” at the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions, and some parts of climate change will be “irreversible” for centuries, according to the report.

The analysis found that the only way to avoid breaking the 1.5-degree barrier in the long run is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero and eventually “net negative” valuesâ€”in other words, taking more carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere than is added. One of the fundamental parts of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which almost all governments around the world have signed, is to avoid that temperature increase by 2100.

U.S. Secretary of State Andrew Blinken responded to the study on Monday, stating that all countries must do their lot to cut emissions over the next ten years, stressing that the present administration has committed to a 50 to 52 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

