The Green Bean Sandwich Has Been Blasted As a Menu Item From ‘Hell’

A recipe for a green bean sandwich has caused a raging online discussion, with the ingredients dividing foodies’ opinions.

The famed dish, which is also Joey Tribbiani’s favorite snack, comes in a variety of flavors and fillings, but one option appears to have gone too far for others. Chef Caroline Lange presented “Marinated Green Bean Sandwiches,” a recipe inspired by her childhood, with Food52.

“I grew up visiting the beaches of Westerly, Rhode Islandâ€”and on so many evenings, salty and drowsy, we’d drive up to Watch Hill for the sunset, the people-watching, and the ice cream cones,” Lange explained on the website.

“However, we’d always stop for dinner at Fra’s, an unpretentious but superb Italian deli. The marinated green bean sandwich was my choice. I started yearning the sandwich after Fra’s shuttered a few years ago.”

She said that this version is “very close” to what she remembers, with green beans, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, focaccia rolls, and fresh mozzarella, as well as spice, in the recipe.

The preparation is simple: beans and garlic are sauteed with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes before being mixed with red wine vinegar. Preheat the oven and put the bread in with the cheese on top when you’re hungry. Top with a row of beans, another slice of bread, and enjoy when warm.

