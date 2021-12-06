The grandfather of a 3-year-old who shot himself in the head thought the gun was hidden beneath his clothes.

A 3-year-old is accused of fatally shooting himself with a gun that belonged to his grandfather, who believed the weapon was hidden under his clothes.

On Tuesday evening, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Covington, Virginia, for reports of a youngster suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. According to Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser, the youngster was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries overnight and was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

According to Bowser, the child’s parents and other family members were present at the moment of the shooting. No charges have been filed yet, but Bowser said the police department is still waiting for evidence, including gunshot residue kits, to be returned from the lab.

The official report from the medical examiner’s office has also not been received by the police. Bowser said they’ll consult the Commonwealth’s Attorney after they receive the report and evidence to see whether any charges will be made against the adults who were home at the time of the shooting.

A search warrant filed on Wednesday named the grandfather as the gun’s owner, according to several local news sources, including WFXR and WSLS in Roanoke. According to reports, the grandpa confirmed to officials that the pistol was his and that it was supposed to be hidden under his clothes.

Bowser told The Washington Newsday, “Unfortunately, this is the second little child in our area that has died in the last two years.” “It’s a depressing situation. We strongly advise everyone to keep their firearms locked away and out of reach of minors.” According to Bowser, deputies who responded on the scene performed life-saving efforts before transporting the youngster to a local trauma clinic. According to WSLS, authorities believe the toddler discharged a pistol, and they also discovered a revolver and many rounds of ammo in the home.

"It's more painful if you have children of your own. And I can't image what this child's parents and relatives are going through right now "According to Bowser, who spoke to the television station. "Remember to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers." The search warrant was acquired as part of an investigation into a possible case of child abuse and neglect.