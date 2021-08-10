The Governor’s Veto on Funding the Legislature Over the Voting Rights Bill is upheld by the Texas Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Texas Supreme Court upheld Governor Greg Abbott’s veto on legislative spending.

After 50 Texas Democratic lawmakers walked out of session to protest a Republican bill that they believed would restrict voting rights, Governor Abbott canceled the funds for the legislative branch.

“Representatives argue that the Governor is coercing them to vote for legislation that he favors in an unconstitutional manner,” the court opinion stated, “but the Governor has not forced the Legislature to enact his priorities before addressing its own funding.” I will veto Article 10 of the legislature’s budget.

The legislative branch is funded by Article 10.

Those who shirk their responsibilities will not be compensated.

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott TX) May 31, 2021 The Democrats quickly filed a petition claiming the governor’s actions were unlawful, but it was refused on Monday. “Concerns about the separation of powers include not just differences between the executive and legislative branches when they arise, but also the intervention of the judiciary,” according to the court judgment.

“Courts have uniformly recognized that it is not their role to resolve disputes between the other two branches that those branches can resolve for themselves,” the statement continued. Governor Abbott said in his initial statement of objections at the start of this veto, “Texans don’t run from a legislative fight, and they don’t walk away from unfinished business.” “Funding should not be provided to those who leave their jobs early, leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for a second legislative session,” the Supreme Court ruled. The second special session began on Saturday, but there were still insufficient members to form a quorum.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the absence of Democrats heightened tensions over the elections measure in question, which Republicans argue will make voting fraud more difficult, while Democrats claim it will suppress the votes of Black and Latino Texans in particular.

In May, Texas State Representative Donna Howard, a Democrat from Austin, tweeted that vetoing the financing provision would “essentially create a monarchy” by “eliminating the branch of government that represents the people.” The veto would also effect the Democrat’s workers’ salary. The head of staff, Donovon Rodriguez. This is a condensed version of the information.