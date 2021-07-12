The Governor of Rhode Island has signed a bill prohibiting the carrying of firearms on school grounds.

Gov. Dan McKee signed the Harold M. Metts School Safety Act of 2021 into law on Monday, prohibiting persons from bringing guns into school grounds. School security employees, peace officers, and former law enforcement officers are the sole exceptions.

“Private persons have no business bringing a gun on school property,” Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Ruggerio added, “Carrying firearms in schools increases risk, not safety.” “There have been dozens of instances of firearm misuse and unintentional discharge in schools around the country. In our state, we are working hard to improve education. A healthy learning environment is harmed by the presence of firearms in schools.”

According to the Giffords Statute Center, a national gun control advocacy group, Rhode Island was one of six states with no law barring those with concealed-carry licences from bringing guns into school grounds. In schools, Hawaii, Kansas, New Hampshire, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming still allow concealed carry.

The Rhode Island Board of Education issued a directive in 2018 prohibiting the use of all guns, including concealed-carry firearms, by anyone other than visibly identified active law enforcement officials in all public school buildings and grounds.

McKee signed a bill on Monday that codified the restriction and made it applicable to both public and private K-12 schools and buses.

Anyone who breaks the law faces a sentence of one to five years in prison or a fine of $500 to $5,000.

The bill was previously denounced by the National Rifle Association (NRA) as a “attack” on concealed carry on school grounds.

The NRA’s lobbying arm said in a statement last month that the bill “actually amounts to a mandate to leave your gun unsecured in the parking lot.” “The current school carry statute has been in effect for decades and has never caused any problems. This law is a problem looking for a solution.”

On Monday, McKee signed a second gun control bill, prohibiting “straw purchases” of firearms.

It is now illegal to buy a firearm on behalf of someone who is legally forbidden from owning one, as well as to sell or transfer one to someone who is not allowed to own one.

"We must do everything we can to put an end to gun violence and make our communities safer."