The Governor of Oklahoma is under pressure to halt Julius Jones’ execution.

There are growing calls for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to accept the state’s Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation to commute Julius Jones’ death sentence.

Jones, 41, has been on death row for the 1999 murder of businessman Paul Howell for more than two decades, although he has always maintained his innocence.

After several panel members expressed reservations about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction, the parole board voted 3-1 on Monday to commute Stitt’s sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Jones’ sentence was also set to be commuted by the board in September, but Stitt’s office indicated the governor would wait until after the clemency hearing was completed.

Stitt’s spokesman, Carly Atchison, said in a statement after Monday’s vote that her office would not comment until the governor made his decision. When asked if there was any news on when that may happen, Stitt’s chief of communications, Charlie Hannema, responded “no.” Jones’ family and supporters are waiting for Stitt’s decision as his execution date of November 18 approaches.

Last Thursday, Oklahoma began executions after a six-year hiatus, after the Supreme Court overturned stays of executions imposed by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for John Grant and Jones. Witnesses say Grant vomited and convulsed many times after being given the sedative midazolam during a lethal injection that experts said was “botched,” but which the Department of Corrections maintained went off “without problem.” “What happened to Mr. Grant was horrific,” Jones’ sister Antoinette Jones told The Washington Newsday. “It strengthens our resolve to fight for Julius’ life.”

The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus held a press conference on Wednesday, urging Stitt to accept the recommendation of the parole board.

Jones’ argument is “filled with doubt,” according to Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Jason Lowe. He cited erroneous identification, shoddy research, and Jones’ legal representation as examples.

“Over the previous 20 years, this young guy has asserted his innocence,” Lowe said, adding that members of the caucus had paid a visit to Jones at the state penitentiary. This is a condensed version of the information.