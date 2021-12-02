The governor of North Carolina has vetoed a bill that would prevent mail-in ballots from being counted after election day.

North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper vetoed a bill prohibiting the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day on Thursday.

The bill also prohibited the counting of ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day. According to current law, envelopes postmarked by the day of the primary or general election are counted if received within a three-day grace period.

According to The Associated Press, Republicans said the law would boost public confidence in election outcomes and make it easier to proclaim results sooner. Democrats and allies, on the other hand, contended the bill would limit voting in the state, where top-ballot races are hotly contested. They also claimed that the bill will promote former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

In a message announcing his veto, Cooper said, “The legislature strangely called this bill ‘The Election Day Integrity Act’ when it actually does the reverse.” “Electoral integrity requires counting every legal vote, but this bill almost ensures that some will be left uncounted.” Ballots would have to be turned in to county election workers by 7:30 p.m. on election day, regardless of whether they were mailed or delivered in person. Absentee ballots from the military or overseas would be exempt.

“Election Day is the election deadline in plenty of Democrat-run states, yet Gov. Cooper and Democrats continue to peddle this bizarre theory that the policy is an attempt at voter suppression,” said Sen. Paul Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican and bill sponsor, in a news release following the veto.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Given that Republicans pushed the bill through on party lines, Cooper’s veto was expected. Any attempt by the GOP to override his veto will very certainly fail, as Republican majorities in the House and Senate aren’t veto-proof. This year, Republicans have failed to reverse any of Cooper’s prior 12 vetoes.

Republicans who are shepherding the bill have not made any claims of fraud, but they have made references to the length of time it takes for some high-level elections to be resolved.

They are also dissatisfied with a court settlement reached between the State Board of Elections and a union-affiliated entity, which extended the grace period for the November 2020 election to nine days. This is a condensed version of the information.