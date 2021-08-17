The Governor of Colorado has revoked a ‘awful’ 1864 policy that encouraged Native American massacres.

On Tuesday, Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order rescinding centuries-old proclamations ordering the US army and non-Native inhabitants to “go in chase, murder, and destroy Indians on the plains” whom the state deemed unfriendly.

Polis rescinded orders issued by Territorial Governor John Evans in 1864, saying they “shamefully targeted and threatened the lives” of indigenous people, during a signing ceremony in Denver on Tuesday.

The proclamations led to the Sand Creek Massacre, one of the bloodiest mass killings in American history, in which the US Army massacred at least 230 Cheyenne and Arapaho people.

According to the Colorado Sun, “when then-Gov. Evans made the proclamation, he stated, ‘you can hunt Native people,’ just like you can hunt buffalo, antelope, elk, and deer—it was open season,” Reggie Wassana, governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes in Wyoming, said during the ceremony.

The revocation of the proclamations, according to Polis, is part of a “ongoing process to make restitution for past sins.” Despite the fact that the directives were never properly signed into law, Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper highlighted that they had also never been publicly rescinded.

According to Axios, Polis stated during his speech, “We are pulling down this horrific symbol of hate.”

According to the Sand Creek Massacre Foundation, rumors spread in 1864 as the Civil War progressed into the West that Native tribes in Colorado were cooperating with the Confederacy to push white soldiers off the plains. Evans responded by issuing two proclamations, stating that “all hostile Indians would be chased and destroyed” unless they agreed to be protected by the soldiers.

The proclamations also gave inhabitants of Colorado the authority to “go in search of all hostile Indians on the plains,” and offered rifles and ammunition to those who formed militias.

According to the Colorado Sun, about 750 Cheyenne and Arapaho people camped along the banks of Big Sandy Creek in southern Colorado during that time, believing they were following Evans’ proclamation and being protected by the US Army.

On November 29, 1864, however, more than 650 US soldiers attacked the town without warning, killing and mutilating roughly 230 individuals. The forces fired and hunted fleeing soldiers for two days. This is a condensed version of the information.