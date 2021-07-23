The governor of Alabama says it’s time to blame COVID’s rise on “unvaccinated people.”

Since COVID cases increased in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) told reporters on Thursday that it’s “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks,” as her state lags behind the national average in vaccination rates.

Ivey stated, “Let’s be extremely clear about this subject.” “The new cases of COVID are due to people who have not been immunized. Unvaccinated people account for nearly all of the new hospitalizations. People who have not been vaccinated are most likely to die. These people have chosen a miserable life of self-inflicted suffering.”

The governor was in Birmingham to speak at the opening of the new headquarters of the tech firm Landing.

According to CNN, Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only 33.9 percent of its people vaccinated, compared to 48.8 percent nationally.

“I don’t know, you tell me,” Ivey said when asked how the federal government could improve the state’s vaccination rate.

She went on to say, “People are supposed to have common sense.” “However, it’s past time to start blaming the unvaccinated, not the vaccinated. It’s the people who aren’t immunized that are letting us down. I’ve done everything I can think of. I can motivate you to achieve something, but I can’t compel you to look after yourself.”

Ivey went on to say that immunizations were “the most powerful weapon we have in the fight against COVID,” but that she had no intentions to impose a mask requirement in Alabama.

“I want everybody to get vaccinated; that’s the only way to prevent it. That takes care of everything. Why would we want to play about with something that is only temporary? We don’t need to persuade people to take a half-hearted approach to curing this disease. Let’s get this over with. We know what it takes to get it done, which is a shot in the arm,” Ivey explained.

Over 9,000 cases of COVID have been reported in Alabama in the previous two weeks, with more than 1,000 cases in Jefferson County alone.

Dr. Mark Wilson, the Jefferson County Health Officer, admitted that as the number of cases and hospitalizations rises across the country, more deaths are probably expected to follow.

Wilson remarked, “The unfortunate part is that almost all of these deaths could have been avoided if those people had been vaccinated.”

No U.S. states reported a drop in daily COVID cases over the last week, according to a report released on Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.