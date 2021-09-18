The Girlfriend of a Capitol Rioter Accused of Hitting Cops With a Stick Speaks Out About “Justice for J6”

At Saturday’s “Justice for J6” event in Washington, DC, the girlfriend of Jonathan Mellis, a man accused of hitting police officers with a stick during the January 6 Capitol riots, spoke.

Her remarks came after the rally’s organizer, former Trump campaign employee Matt Braynard, stated that the event was intended to support those those arrested during the Capitol riots who were charged with nonviolent charges.

According to CNN correspondent Marshall Cohen, the woman, who was only named as Mellis’ girlfriend by The Baltimore Sun, spoke first during the Saturday event. She said her boyfriend was being held in solitary confinement “for no reason” during her speech.

She also read a letter written by the mother of an unknown suspected insurrectionist who is currently incarcerated.

Mellis’ girlfriend received the woman’s letter and added, “He’s lost his job, friends, family, and is in the process of losing his home.” “Family members are not allowed to visit him. These men are treated as scum by his jailers. There’s no such thing as a presumption of innocence.”

Mellis began reading the letter, “I just wanted to let your organization know of the horrific conditions these courageous men are being exposed to.” “This reminds me of how the Nazis treated the Jewish people. I’ve never imagined myself appreciating such treatment in the United States.”

According to a criminal complaint, Mellis, a 34-year-old man, was caught on camera assaulting officers protecting the Capitol from the rioting mob on January 6 using sticks and other weapons.

Mellis allegedly “repeatedly punching and making stabbing moves towards the policemen with the knife in his hand,” according to police body-cam video. According to the complaint, Mellis attempted to “hit the policemen’ necks between their helmets and body armor, where they are not protected.”

According to the lawsuit, such attacks can result in significant harm or death.

According to the Department of Justice, Mellis was charged with ten counts, including five counts of violence with a deadly weapon. This is a condensed version of the information.