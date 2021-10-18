The ‘Ghost Station’ in the Subway System is revealed by a New Yorker.

A guy has discovered the exact location of a “ghost station” in the New York subway system, which was one of the earliest to be built.

As he walked to the metro on Saturday, Ariel Viera, who defines himself as an urban explorer, posted a video on his TikTok page, @arielviera.

Viera tweeted a photo of the empty City Hall station, which is located near the modern-day Brooklyn Bridge / City Hall stop on the number 6 line in Manhattan.

Viera says in the video: “This is how the New York City subway system’s ghost station appears. Don’t get too worked up now. The 6 train’s last stop is at the City Hall Brooklyn Bridge stop. But don’t give up. If you stick with it, you’ll be in for a real treat: a station that has been featured in a slew of iconic films, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He explains the station’s history, saying: “This station first opened its doors in October 1904, and as you can see, the subway vehicle is currently unoccupied. Because this station is one of the most attractive in the entire New York City subway system, it ran until 1945. Rafael Guastavino designed the entire vaulted ceiling, and it’s a stunning station that we’ll be able to view straight through the window.” Viera says as he films the empty train: “So, while we wait to see it, I’ll give you some background information. It’s kind of cool; I’m so excited that I wish I could take you through it and show you around. Perhaps someday in the future. There were a several ideas for what to do with the station, including turning it into a restaurant, but in 1995 they suggested to the mayor of New York City that it become part of the New York City Transit Museum. He disputed it, claiming that it was vulnerable to attacks and posed a significant security risk.” Viera says as the train goes by the empty platform: “Keep an open mind. It’s here.” He films through the carriage window, revealing a station with glimpses of its previous splendour.