The Ghislaine Maxwell trial, according to Lauren Boebert, will elicit “misguided outrage.”

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has spoken out about the upcoming trial of disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, telling her Twitter followers that the case will cause “leftist panic” and “misguided indignation.”

“The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell begins tomorrow. Prepare for a surge in leftist hysteria and misplaced fury, as usual “Boebert sent out a tweet on Sunday.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell begins tomorrow.

Prepare for a heightened level of leftist fear and misplaced fury.

Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) (@laurenboebert) (@laurenboebert) (@lauren 28 November 2021 Prosecutors claim Maxwell, 59, lured kids as young as 14 to have sex with jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein and lied about her knowledge of his crimes during a previous trial. On all charges, she has pled not guilty. In August 2019, Epstein died in a New York jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

The trial of the British socialite begins at 8.30 a.m. on Monday in Manhattan’s United States District Court. Prosecutors will concentrate their efforts on four women who claim they were recruited as minors by Maxwell to be abused by Epstein. In the courtroom, cameras will not be permitted.

The prosecution will give an overview of the case, including evidence and witnesses. According to a letter from Maxwell’s attorney, the defense will claim that Maxwell’s accusers have faulty memories.

Virginia Giuffre, a woman who claims she was trafficked as a teenager to Britain’s Prince Andrew, is expecting to see “justice done” from afar while Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial, according to her lawyer. Giuffre said that when she was 17 and 18, Epstein and Maxwell flew her across the world for sexual meetings with billionaires, politicians, royals, and leaders of state. Giuffre shared a photo of herself and Andrew at Maxwell’s London mansion, with his arm around her midsection, with the Daily Mail. However, authorities in the United States will not seek charges against Guiffre in Maxwell’s case, and the accuser is unlikely to be called as a witness.

Boebert’s remarks regarding the Maxwell trial aren’t the first time she’s sparked debate. On November 26, she apologized to the Muslim community for remarks she made regarding Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar. Boebert addressed her colleague in the House as a member. This is a condensed version of the information.