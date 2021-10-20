The Gabby Petito Case’s Brian Laundrie Search Timeline: What We Know So Far

On Wednesday, authorities stated that some of Brian Laundrie’s items had been discovered near the Florida location where authorities had been looking for him for weeks.

Laundrie has been missing since mid-September, after being labeled a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s abduction last month. Petito’s parents reported her missing on September 11 after Petito and Laundrie, who were engaged, on a cross-country trip in Petito’s van. Petito’s body was eventually found in Wyoming, and her death was deemed a homicide.

Authorities have been looking for Laundrie since his parents reported him missing in mid-September and said they had no idea where he was. After Laundrie’s parents travelled to Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to assist authorities in their search, the manhunt appeared to enter a new phase Wednesday morning. According to Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the family, “certain articles belonging to Brian” were located on Wednesday, according to a statement shared with NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin.

“This morning, Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to look for Brian. Brian’s parents’ intentions were revealed to the FBI and NPPD last night, and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning “Entin was briefed by Bertolino. “Some objects belonging to Brian were discovered after a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented. Law enforcement is currently undertaking a more detailed investigation into the situation.” Based on what is known so far in the Petito case, below is a timeline of the search for Laundrie.

On August 12, police in Moab, Utah, come across Laundrie and Petito, who are on their way across the country. Following Petito’s disappearance, video of this interaction, which appeared to follow a violent altercation between the pair, emerged through local and national media channels, raising suspicions about their connection.

Cassie Laundrie, Laundrie’s sister, told Insider that her brother flew back to Florida on August 17. Laundrie travelled from Salt Lake City to Tampa, according to Bertolino, to “collect certain items” and close out a storage unit. According to the attorney, Laundrie and Petito were considering extending their cross-country car trip at the time.

23rd of August: This is a condensed version of the information.