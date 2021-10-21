The full list of vaccines required by the US military is available here.

The Department of Defense (DoD) stated this summer that COVID-19 immunization would be made mandatory for service members due to an increase in illnesses caused by the Delta strain.

It happened after the US Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine full approval and an increase in virus-related deaths among military personnel.

Vaccination deadlines differ depending on which branch of the military you serve in. Air Force active duty troops must be fully vaccinated by November 2, while Navy active duty people must be fully vaccinated by November 28. The deadline for the Army is December 15.

However, because of the vaccine mandate, some service members have declared on camera that they will refuse to get the shot, despite the possibility of being disciplined or even discharged if they do not comply without an approved exemption.

According to the “Joint Regulation on Immunization and Chemoprophylaxis for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases,” the Department of Defense already delivers 17 different vaccines to service personnel.

Before starting basic training or initial admission, all service members must get the following vaccinations:

Adenovirus

Mumps, rubella, and measles

Meningococcal

Poliovirus

Tetanus-Diphtheria

Varicella

Other vaccines may be given depending on the level of risk and the nature of the job:

Anthrax

Type B Haemophilus influenzae

Japanese encephalitis is a disease that affects the brain.

Pneumococcal

Rabies

Smallpox

Typhoid fever is a kind of typhoid fever

Yellow fever is a contagious disease

On health, administrative, or religious grounds, service members can obtain an exemption from a necessary vaccination. These are either temporary or permanent exemptions.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated in an August memo that COVID-19 vaccination is “essential to safeguard the Force and defend the American people.”

Others have pointed out that the US military has long required vaccines, with a vaccination program dating back to George Washington’s command of mandatory inoculation to protect Continental Army troops against smallpox during the Revolutionary War.

In an August statement, Rep. Mike Rogers, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, stated, “The Department of Defense already requires 17 immunizations to protect members of the military from infectious diseases, including influenza, measles, mumps, smallpox, and diphtheria.”

“Vaccines safeguard our men and women, many of whom live in tight and cramped quarters, against disease transmission at home or when deployed around the world.”

More than 1.4 million military personnel are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Department of Defense, while roughly 315,000 are just partially vaccinated.