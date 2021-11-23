The full list of those who were subpoenaed by the Senate Committee on the 6th of January in connection with the U.S. Capitol Riot is available here.

The congressional committee investigating the January 6 riots in the United States has issued a new set of five subpoenas, bringing the total number of people it wants to interrogate to more than three dozen.

The committee’s chair, Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), announced on Monday that Republican political adviser Roger Stone, right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones, and Trump’s latest spokesman Taylor Budowich had been subpoenaed.

The committee is also seeking data and testimony from Dustin Stockton and his partner Jennifer Lawrence, who were involved in the post-election “Stop the Steal” initiative.

Thompson said his committee was looking for information regarding the protests and march to the Capitol that “escalated into a violent mob storming the Capitol and threatening our democracy.”

He stated that the committee believes the newly subpoenaed witnesses “have pertinent information” and that “we anticipate them to fully cooperate with our attempt to obtain answers for the American people concerning the events of January 6th.”

The growing group includes those who worked closely with Trump in the White House and during his election campaign, as well as rally organizers and others involved in the events leading up to the incident.

According to CNN, ten subpoenas were issued on November 9, bringing the total number of individuals or groups summoned to 35.

According to the select committee’s website, the five new subpoenas issued on Monday were the first since then, bringing the total number of those summoned to 40.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist, defied his subpoena and was charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to attend for a deposition and refusing to disclose documents in answer to a subpoena.

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has also refused to testify, but has not been charged with contempt. Daniel Scavino, the former deputy chief of staff for communications, has also been summoned.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former senior adviser Stephen Miller, and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn are all on the list.

The following is a list of those who have been served with subpoenas:

Ex-President Donald Trump’s allies

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

Ex-White House communications deputy chief of staff Daniel Scavino

Former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel. This is a condensed version of the information.