The ‘Free Britney’ movement brings together Democrats and Republicans.

On Tuesday, Reps. Charlie Crist and Nancy Mace introduced “The Free Britney Act,” a bipartisan bill to alter the conservatorship procedure inspired by Britney Spears’ battle with her own conservatorship.

The act aims to provide people in conservatorships greater options, such as the ability to speak with caseworkers about their situation without the conservator’s permission.

It will also allow the over 1 million people in the United States who are in conservatorships to ask a court to have their conservators replaced without having to “show misconduct or malfeasance.”

Spears’ experience, according to Crist, a Florida Democrat, and Mace, a South Carolina Republican, was the driving cause behind their decision to introduce the legislation.

“What she had was a chance to bring those abuses to light, to shed a light on them,” Mace added. “Her condition is a nightmare, and if Britney Spears can go through it, so can anyone else in this country.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Crist said, “This is just a sensible approach to doing what is right, to making sure that rights are balanced.”

Spears, speaking in open court, chastised her father and those in charge of the conservatorship, which was established after Spears suffered a mental health crisis in 2008. Spears claims that the contract forces her to use birth control and take other prescriptions against her will, as well as preventing her from marrying or having another child.

Spears’ father and counsel have highlighted that she and her fortune, estimated to be worth more than $50 million according to court papers, are still vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under present law, Spears has the burden of proving her competence before the lawsuit may be dismissed.

Mace and Crist predicted further bipartisan support for the bill, which would also provide states with at least $260 million in grant monies to hire caseworkers or conservators.

The #FreeBritney movement has already broken down political barriers.

“Everyone has the right to control their own body. Following Spears’ testimony, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House, tweeted, “Period.”

Spears has been invited to testify before Congress by certain House Republicans. The House Republican caucus’ political arm sent texts describing Ms. This is a condensed version of the information.