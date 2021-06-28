The Founders of Gab and Parler have launched attacks on Donald Trump’s Rumble account.

After Donald Trump was proven to have a verified account on video platform Rumble, the founders of the social media networks Gab and Parler slammed the company.

The former president launched his Rumble account on Saturday, with a live feed of his rally in Wellington, Ohio as his debut video.

Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab, a “free speech” social networking app popular among white supremacists and neo-Nazis, claimed that the day Trump created his Rumble account, the site’s rules of service were amended to exclude offensive content.

“On the day President Trump joined Rumble, they updated their terms of service to prohibit ‘hate speech,’ including a specific restriction on ‘anti-Semitic’ remarks, which include any and all criticism of Israel and/or Jewish people,” Torba said on Gab.

“There is no mention of outlawing anti-white racism, which is still legal. These things were not included in their terms, according to WayBackMachine a few days ago. Test it out for yourself.”

While sharing a headline from fringe conspiracy theorist website National File, which alleges that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner would not allow him to join Gab unless the platform banned criticism of Jewish people and Israel, John Matze, who founded the conservative platform Parler before being ousted earlier this year, also criticized Rumble for being backed by "big tech"

National File distributes “conspiracy and pseudoscience-related news articles from an extreme right perspective,” according to the Media Bias Fact Check website, including bogus claims about the 9/11 attacks and the Clintons’ involvement in human sex trafficking.

“I’m curious as to how much equity or money Rumble had to hand over… The same rumble that is solely supported by Google ads. Google Analytics, for example… Marze wrote on Gab, “IE huge tech.”

“Not that I believe Trump’s brand is any longer valuable.”

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, with Facebook announcing he will be suspended until at least 2023 over fears he could use the platform to incite violence and spread misinformation.

Despite not being allowed on virtually all major social media sites, Trump never set up an account on Gab or Parler. CNN reported in January that Kushner, as well as other advisers such as deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino,. This is a brief summary.