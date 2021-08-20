The focus of Joe Biden’s rally will be on Donald Trump’s criticism of Afghanistan.

At a rally this weekend, Donald Trump is likely to ratchet up his criticism of Vice President Joe Biden on the situation in Afghanistan.

In words released this week, the former president launched a scathing attack on his replacement.

The pullout from Afghanistan was first planned by the Trump administration, but it was completed during Biden’s presidency.

Following the Taliban’s entry into Kabul on Sunday, questions have been raised about how this has been handled.

Trump has been outspoken in his criticism of Biden’s handling of the situation.

Trump will continue to focus on Afghanistan during a rally in Alabama on Saturday, according to a Newsmax piece published by Trump’s chief spokesperson Liz Harrington.

“Trump will be exposing President Biden’s Afghanistan disaster,” a “knowledgeable source” told Newsmax.

According to the Trump website, the rally will take place at York Family Farms in Cullman on Saturday from 7:00 p.m. CDT (8:00 p.m. EDT), with doors opening at 2:00 p.m. CDT (3:00 p.m. EDT).

According to Newsmax, it is projected to be Trump’s greatest rally since taking office.

In a statement released Thursday, Trump outlined a path out of Afghanistan that he believes should have been taken, claiming that bases should have been blown “to smithereens.”

“First, you bring out all of the citizens of the United States. Then you bring out EVERYTHING. THEN YOU BOMBER THE BASES TO DEATH—AND THEN THE MILITARY IS BRINGED IN. You don’t do it backwards, as Biden and our awakened Generals did,” Trump explained.

“There would be no pandemonium, no death—they wouldn’t even know we were gone!”

Trump had already proposed that Biden retire as a result of the current predicament.

In previous remarks, Biden implied that when US soldiers leave the country, “chaos” would be unavoidable.

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, he said, “I don’t know how there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing.”

He has previously chastised the Trump administration, claiming that it reached an agreement with the Taliban that put them in the “strongest military position since 2001.”

“When I became President, I had to choose between carrying out the arrangement, with a little extension to get our forces and friends out safely, or ramping up our presence and sending more American troops,” Biden stated. This is a condensed version of the information.