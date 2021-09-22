The Florida Sheriff’s Office sends a dive team to Carlton Reserve in search of Brian Laundrie.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said on Wednesday that they had deployed dive team members to the Carlton Reserve in search of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé.

“We continue to react to pleas for mutual assistance from our neighbors and federal partners. Yes, members of our Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force have responded to Carlton Reserve, just to confirm. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “This is in addition to our Emergency Response Team, Air-1, and patrol.”

“Divers from the SURF Team are called in to look for evidence in bodies of water. These well-trained deputies work in some of the most tough and demanding situations imaginable. In a following tweet, the office stated, “They are on call 24/7/365.”

Divers from the SURF Team are dispatched to search bodies of water for evidence. These well-trained deputies work in some of the most tough and demanding situations imaginable. They are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

September 22, 2021 — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff)

Police can be seen towing in a boat that will be utilized by the sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force in a video provided to Twitter by Kim Kuizon of WTVT in Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office made the news as investigators continue their hunt for Laundrie, who went missing last week after his parents reported him missing. Authorities were told by Laundrie’s relatives that he was at the Carlton Reserve.

Petito, 22, went missing last week, and Laundrie was listed as a person of interest. Prior to Petito’s disappearance, the couple had been on a cross-country road trip.

Petito’s body was discovered near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Tuesday, according to the FBI in Denver.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.