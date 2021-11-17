The Florida bear that had a plastic jar stuck on his head for 28 days has been rescued and is doing well.

The jar was retrieved from the head of a Florida bear seen in the wild with its head caught in it.

The jar was apparently trapped around the head of the 250-pound female black bear for 28 days before it was removed. The container was part of a pet feeder that the bear had gone through looking for food.

WBBH-TV said that the bear was initially seen wearing the jar on its head on October 14 in Collier County, on the state’s southern edge. The bear was caught on camera roaming around with the clear plastic jar entirely encircling its neck and head, thanks to a resident’s trail camera.

The bear’s ability to see, eat, and drink was hampered by the jar. By inserting its long tongue through the opening at the other end of the jar, it was able to continue eating.

The jar’s aperture, however, had also shut around the creature’s neck, rubbing off its fur. The bear’s skin had been scratched raw by the jar’s edge, which may have resulted in a more serious infection, according to rescuers.

The Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) began night patrols in the area where the bear had been spotted, setting up trailer traps and placing food pellets in a cage that would close once the bear had entered. The traps were not successful in catching it.

The search was also assisted by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, which used flying drones equipped with infrared cameras to help find the animal’s heat signature in the outdoors.

After a householder observed the bear on their security video, rescuers hurried to the beast’s aid. Officers from the FWC tracked down the bear and used a tranquilizer dart on it. Officers were able to cut the jar from the bear’s head once it was restrained.

“The bear was still in fantastic physical shape after 28 days of wearing it,” FWC officials posted on Facebook. “She did have a wound around her neck and face from the feeder becoming caught, but staff cleaned it up and gave her medicines.” FWC workers released the animal in a secure location of Picayune Strand State Forest after watching her for 1 1/2 days to assure her overall health and ability to eat and drink, according to WJXT.

The incident, according to officials, emphasizes the significance of keeping all food and rubbish away from bears. If there are bears. This is a condensed version of the information.