The floating restaurant on the River Mersey in Liverpool has made it into the top ten on TripAdvisor.

It’s no secret that Liverpool is home to some of the best restaurants, street food markets, and fine dining establishments in the city, but now you can visit one right on the Mersey.

Diners may now take a boat tour of the city’s eight ports, taking in the historic landmarks.

The Floating Grace, which is located on the beautiful Salt House Dock, directly across from the famous Albert Dock, offers visitors afternoon teas, three-course evening dinners, and even Sunday roast cruises.

There is also a licensed bar onboard, and TripAdvisor recently ranked the restaurant as the 8th best restaurant in the Merseyside Area.

After sharing the news on Facebook, followers were not surprised to learn that they had made it into the top ten, outperforming 1,440 other restaurants.

“That’s fantastic,” one person said, “but I think you absolutely deserve first place.”

“Brilliant, certainly worth a visit, the food and the personnel are fantastic,” said another.

In 2016, a sailing enthusiast merged his enthusiasm for the open water with his love of good meals to create the current version of the boat.

Peter Kenny told the EC HO in 2019 that he has been sailing for decades and chose to buy The Floating Grace when it came up for sale and launch the new concept.

“I was overjoyed when it came up for grabs; my wife and I looked at it and fell in love with it right immediately, so we decided to do it right away,” he added.

“It needed a lot of work, and the inside was a complete mess, but we took over and completely restored the inside, starting from scratch. It’s a fantastic vessel.”

In 2018, the boat received a Certificate of Excellence.

Visit www.floatinggrace.co.uk for more information, including package options.

A two-hour evening dinner cruise costs £35 per person, while afternoon tea trips cost £20 per person.

They’re currently taking reservations for Christmas Cruises, which cost £35 per person for a three-course meal or £60 per person on Christmas Day.