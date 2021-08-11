The First Mass Vaccination of US Troops was ordered by George Washington.

People are pointing out that, as COVID vaccinations are ready to become mandatory for the US military, George Washington authorized the first mass inoculation of troops.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced plans to make the vaccine mandatory for the army by mid-September, a decision endorsed by Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press, Biden stated that the Covid vaccine would be added to the “list of compulsory vaccines for our service members not later than mid-September.”

“Vaccination will allow our service men to stay healthier, better protect their families, and ensure that our force is ready to act anywhere in the world,” Biden continued.

The immunizations have sparked a firestorm of controversy, with opponents expressing concerns about safety and freedom. Despite this, statistics show that people who haven’t been vaccinated account for the bulk of new cases.

According to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle P. Walensky, America is facing a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with outbreaks in “parts of the country where we’re seeing low vaccination coverage.”

According to WebMD, the new highly transmissible Delta variant is currently responsible for 59 percent of new COVID cases in the country, citing CDC data.

“Delta variant is more transmissible than: MERS & SARS, Ebola, Common cold, Seasonal flu & 1918 (”Spanish”) flu, Smallpox,” according to an internal CDC paper released with the Washington Post.

During his term as Commander in Chief of the Continental Army, smallpox caused Washington to issue the command for the Continentals.

Smallpox, which is caused by the variola virus and was imported to America in the 17th century, is a “terrible disease” that kills three out of ten individuals who catch it, according to the CDC.

Washington contracted the illness as a teenager in 1751 while on a vacation to Barbados, according to the website mountvernon.org.

“At the time, Washington was only nineteen years old, and his illness, which lasted over a month, left him with very little scarring. The smallpox infection, on the other hand, provided Washington with immunity from future bouts of the disease, the advantages of which would not be apparent for many years,” according to the website.

The sickness was rife among the troops. This is a condensed version of the information.