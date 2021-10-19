The first domestic animal in Michigan to be infected with COVID-19 is a cat.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, a domestic shorthair cat from Ingham County, Michigan, received COVID-19 from his owners, who both tested positive for the virus.

In a news statement, State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland remarked, “Given the previous documented cases of SARS-CoV-2 being detected in pets around the world, this detection is not surprising.” “In most cases involving animals, direct contact with an owner or carer who was ill or tested positive for COVID-19 was involved.” The cat was sneezing constantly after being diagnosed with COVID-19, but has since recovered, according to health experts.

