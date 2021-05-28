The First Convenience Store Chain in the United States to Accept Cryptocurrency as Payment

Sheetz, a Mid-Atlantic convenience store chain, will team up with digital payment network Flexa to become the first convenience shop chain in the United States to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

Sheetz will begin taking major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether, litecoin, dogecoin, and others to pay for goods inside the stores and gas at the fuel pumps, according to a news release issued on Thursday by Flexa.

“We’re excited to be a part of the team and offer more payment options! (sic)” Sheetz made the announcement on Twitter.

According to Chain Store Age, Flexa has worked with a number of other shops, including Home Depot and Whole Foods, to allow digital currency transactions at checkout, which convert bitcoin into US dollars in real time.

Sheetz’s payments manager, Linda Smith, described why the company decided to partner with Flexa to offer new payment choices to their customers.

In a statement, Smith added, “We are continuously innovating and exploring new offerings—that includes accepting many modes of payment.” “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Flexa to bring cryptocurrency and other sorts of digital assets to our stores.”

Sheetz customers will be able to link their My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty account while purchasing using Flexa-enabled applications, according to the press release.

Flexa co-founder Trevor Filter remarked, “We’re incredibly ecstatic that we can assist them [Sheetz] become the first convenience and retail chain to take digital currencies directly at the pump.”

Sheetz worked with National Cash Register Company, its point-of-sale technology provider, to make the conversion to processing digital payments alongside traditional payment alternatives (NCR). The benefits of Sheetz adopting bitcoin payment choices were stated in the statement by Tim Vanderham, NCR’s chief technology officer.

“Retailers profit from improved loyalty, lower transaction fees, and less fraud, while buyers gain from improved convenience and choice,” Vanderham explained.

In Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland, Sheetz has 622 locations.

The service is slated to launch this summer, with payment options first accessible in stores and later this year, programs to pay at gas pumps.